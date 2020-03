Bucks County Staff, Students Exposed To Person With Coronavirus Test Negative For Virus WENT DIRECTLY TO GET THEMSELVESTESTED.THAT WOMAN IS NOW QUARANTINEDTO HER HOME.NEW TONIGHT, STAFF ANDSTUDENTS IN THE CENTRAL BUCKSSCHOOL DISTRICT WHO WERE EXPOSEDTO A PERSON WITH COVID-19 HAVEALL TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THEVIRUS.IF NONE OF THEM DEVELOP ANYSYMPTOMS BEFORE MONDAY, THE ENDOF THEIR 14-DAY INCUBATIONPERIOD, THEN THEY CAN RETURN TOSCHOOL.OUR SISTER STATION, WJZ INBALTIMORE SAYS THEY WERE EXPOSEDTO A PERSON FROM MARYLAND WHOTESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.OUT OF PRECAUTION, OFFICIALSCLOSED FIVE CENTRAL BUCKSSCHOOLS TO CLEAN THE BUILDINGS.I FEEL AS THOUGH WE MADE THEBEST DECISION IN THE BESTINTEREST OF KEEPING OUR KIDSSAFE.ALL OF THE BUILDINGS IN THECENTRAL BUCKS SCHOOL DISTRICTWILL REMAIN CLOSED THIS WEEKENDWHILE THE CLEANING TAKES PLACE.SUPERINTENDENT JOHN KOPICKI SAYSHE WILL STAY IN CONTACT WITH