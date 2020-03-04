Coast attorney tells her story for National Women’s History Month

Global  

Women’s History Month is a time to commemorate, observe, and celebrate the vital role women play in American history.
Women's history month is a time- to commemorate, observe and - celebrate the vital role women- play in american history.

- news 25's victoria bailey sits- down with one coast - resident to hear her journey to- success.- - this is tina seymour, now,- attorney at law.- "my path where i am today, was- not a straight path.

My dad - always joked and said - if you have book knowledge but- no common - sense and no practical knowledg- it's gonna be hard to get a job- out in the- real world" - she grew up in the st.

Martin - area, attended and graduated- from st.

Martin high school and- moved on to attend belhaven - university and mississippi- - - - college.

"i grew up blue collar- blue-collar raised me.

Pay for- the roof over our head.

- blue-collar - put food in my belly and my dad- - - - help me in college by making- sure i had a car.

I have- $250,000 worth of scholarships- on the- wall from college but you can't- - - - just survive on scholarships- alone you have to have a- supportive family whether it be- moving you into an- apartment or making sure you- have reliable transportation- - - - making sure that you have what- you need to be a success.

- there's not one person who- actually gets to any point in - their life where they feel they- - - - succeeded without the village,"- seymour initially entered the - medical feild.- "i started out as a secretary - and i work through the secretar- part in respiratory - therapy, got my - respiratory therapy degree and- then i worked as a registered - - - - therapist for 12 years.

Moved u- into the cardiopulmonary- positions and then- moved into hospital management"- but she quickly realized she- wanted to help her community in- other ways.

- "two days ago actually five - years ago i decided it was time- to go ahead and open- my law firm so i decided to han- a shingle and see how it- worked out and 5 years later- it's worked out very well - actually" - though her firm is sucessful, - it's not always smooth sailing- for a women in her profession.- "there still some smaller - counties i walk in and the male- attorneys look at me- and say so when's your boss - coming and i smile and i don't- even respond to it- because the way - i look at it, it's the culture.- it's that county and i'm the- - - - only female in the room other - than the court clerk.

When they- call the- case i stand up and i say my- name and i don't trying to- embarrass them or - make a focus on it because i le- it roll off.

If i focus, it - - - - becomes an issue" for students- about to breakout in their- career, seymour - says work toward doing what you- love.

- "don't glamourize a career- because every career has it's - ups and downs but get out and - actually see if it's what you - want.

Volunteer, get internship- experience.

- - -




