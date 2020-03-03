Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb
Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb
As of Friday night, there are 44 confirmed cases in New York State, including one with a connection to Connecticut; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
