Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:10s - Published Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb As of Friday night, there are 44 confirmed cases in New York State, including one with a connection to Connecticut; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

