Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb

As of Friday night, there are 44 confirmed cases in New York State, including one with a connection to Connecticut; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. coronavirus cases top 100, second patient confirmed in New York state

A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraReuters


Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases Confirmed In N.Y., Most Connected To New Rochelle Attorney

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JefteLopez4

Jeff ⚓🎶 RT @NYGovCuomo: UPDATE: We have learned of 11 new confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS — bringing the total number of cases to 44. -8 of… 8 minutes ago

Ata_ul_Awwal

Ataulawwal عطاءالاول RT @Nordic_News: **UPDATE** Number of confirmed #covid19 #coronavirus infections in the Nordics Sweden 137 Norway 120 Iceland 45 Denmark (… 9 minutes ago

TiffAngelle

Tiffany | Angelle Media RT @EmeraldRobinson: Your Coronavirus Update: March 6, 2020 [Number of confirmed cases/ Number who recovered] South Korea: 6593/135 Ita… 33 minutes ago

nubiatree

mala oman RT @NYGovCuomo: UPDATE: There are now 33 confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS — 11 new positive tests since yesterday. All new cases are… 1 hour ago

zancudomine

Jorge Restrepo M y F LIVE! Coronavirus Update: 03/07/2020 .www.worldometers.info -102,050 Cases and 3,494 Deaths ... -Live statisti… https://t.co/7EUJVq7zOs 1 hour ago

hendogbrown

Henry Brown Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continue... https://t.co/mH88rVAu7h via @YouTube 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed [Video]Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co. [Video]Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co.

The Florida Department of Health announced Friday evening that two people have died and two new presumptive positive cases have been identified.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.