Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of StaffPresident Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.
Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as new chief of staff after ousting Mick Mulvaney


Telegraph.co.uk - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caUpworthySeattle TimesNYTimes.comMediaiteNewsy


Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with North Carolina lawmaker

President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBC.caUpworthy



rouutnews

Rouut Mark Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney as White House chief of staff https://t.co/QoeeHKtiau https://t.co/CfaoBMeKcg 7 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut Mark Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney as White House chief of staff https://t.co/ALFZSf0Ud4 https://t.co/LKzySEqeet 7 minutes ago

YourNews24H

YourNews24H Trump replaces Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with staunch ally Mark Meadows https://t.co/nsIlGC9iX9 https://t.co/eAFWI6WQVd 10 minutes ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff - https://t.co/BtRAKicccD https://t.co/FxNQ7Be9nA 11 minutes ago

LucyForLiberty

🔥lucy Congrats to @RepMarkMeadows! Happy news! My only regret is losing a warrior in the #FreedomCaucus Best wishes. Brea… https://t.co/LyXhy5MGjN 13 minutes ago

abbear111

ดีงามพระราม8 RT CNNPolitics: BREAKING: President Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Rep. Mark Meadows as chief of staff… https://t.co/xTSc3A7c4B 13 minutes ago

CoppedNews

Copped News #coppednews Trump replaces Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with staunch ally Mark Meadows https://t.co/1XtsHjnUsS 14 minutes ago

LvnCali

L V N This ought to be bigger news ... Trump is surrounded by sycophants not real professionals... and we all Americans u… https://t.co/Y7Z3jpbgmI 15 minutes ago


President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff [Video]President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff

The president thanked Mick Mulvaney for &quot;having served the Administration so well.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate [Video]Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate

On Friday, a top administration official said President Donald Trump wants to cut the corporate tax rate again. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump plans to cut it from 21% to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

