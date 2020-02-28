Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff. President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Rouut Mark Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney as White House chief of staff https://t.co/QoeeHKtiau https://t.co/CfaoBMeKcg 7 minutes ago Rouut Mark Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney as White House chief of staff https://t.co/ALFZSf0Ud4 https://t.co/LKzySEqeet 7 minutes ago YourNews24H Trump replaces Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with staunch ally Mark Meadows https://t.co/nsIlGC9iX9 https://t.co/eAFWI6WQVd 10 minutes ago USA Live Feed Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff - https://t.co/BtRAKicccD https://t.co/FxNQ7Be9nA 11 minutes ago 🔥lucy Congrats to @RepMarkMeadows! Happy news! My only regret is losing a warrior in the #FreedomCaucus Best wishes. Brea… https://t.co/LyXhy5MGjN 13 minutes ago ดีงามพระราม8 RT CNNPolitics: BREAKING: President Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Rep. Mark Meadows as chief of staff… https://t.co/xTSc3A7c4B 13 minutes ago Copped News #coppednews Trump replaces Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with staunch ally Mark Meadows https://t.co/1XtsHjnUsS 14 minutes ago L V N This ought to be bigger news ... Trump is surrounded by sycophants not real professionals... and we all Americans u… https://t.co/Y7Z3jpbgmI 15 minutes ago