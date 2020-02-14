Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Search for suspect underway

Search for suspect underway

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Search for suspect underway

Search for suspect underway

A search is underway for a suspect who ran from police and state troopers after a wreck in Huntsville
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Search for suspect underway

Scheduled in about 15 minutes.

More breaking news tonight... a search is underway for a suspect who ran from police and state troopers after a wreck in huntsville.

Here's a live look of the scene.

Traffic is also still being diverted at the crash site, which could continue into early saturday morning.

The crash happened along the memorial parkway access road and merchants walk about 6:30 tonight.

State trooper say the chase began near the intersection of highway 53 and research park boulevard.

Thanks for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer.

Najahe sherman has the night off.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith was on scene minutes after the wreck.

Will - what is law enforcement saying about this incident that also caused major traffic issues?

Both huntsville police and utilities say it will take hours to repair the damage done to these poles and that means traffic won't flow through the access road until that's complete.

I spoke with a witness who was in the middle of work when everything unfolded across the state troopers say the individual they are looking for is not a danger to the public.

They are determining charges now for the two they have in custody.

Reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.



Recent related news from verified sources

Missing Florida woman found dead in car trunk in Tennessee; search underway for suspect: reports

A search got underway for a suspect Wednesday after the body of a missing Florida woman was found in...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gladystetiyaho1

[email protected] Missing Florida woman found dead in car trunk in Tennessee; search underway for suspect: reports https://t.co/VNFpmAzWQk #SmartNews 1 day ago

TomSporty05

deplorable tom RT @fox35orlando: CAN YOU IDENTIFY HIM? Police say this man stole a car outside of a sub shop in the College Park area with a 5-year-old g… 2 days ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando CAN YOU IDENTIFY HIM? Police say this man stole a car outside of a sub shop in the College Park area with a 5-year… https://t.co/yOcpkdWWvF 2 days ago

NolanCrane

Nolan Crane WAFF 48 RT @CarolineTVNews: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells me one man was shot in Owens Cross Roads this morning. R… 4 days ago

CarolineTVNews

Caroline Klapp WAFF 48 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells me one man was shot in Owens Cross Roads this morning… https://t.co/9OXFo2SDaE 4 days ago

WLTX

News 19 WLTX Midlands multi-county search underway for suspect in car theft https://t.co/zCkCBn2kmb 5 days ago

Linhguyen

Linh Jelly RT @10NewsFirst: 10 News First understands a suspect was seen walking away from the Fremantle Police Station with a tin -- right in front o… 5 days ago

10NewsFirst

10 News First 10 News First understands a suspect was seen walking away from the Fremantle Police Station with a tin -- right in… https://t.co/D58MLNmJSR 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thief Cuts Through Wall Of Yoga Studio To Steal From Jewelry Store [Video]Thief Cuts Through Wall Of Yoga Studio To Steal From Jewelry Store

A search is underway for a suspect accused of hitting a security guard with a pickaxe during an armed robbery at a jeweler in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:40Published

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Pete, search for suspect underway [Video]Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Pete, search for suspect underway

St. Petersburg Police are looking for a driver who officers say hit and killed a motorcyclist Saturday night at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and 37th Street South. Story: http://bit.ly/2w94mOZ

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.