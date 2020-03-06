Formula-E cancels Rome ePrix due to coronavirus

SHOWS: INTERNET (MARCH 6, 2020) (STILL IMAGES-MUTE) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

STILL IMAGE FROM FORMULA-E DRIVER ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "So sad to hear about Rome E-Prix being canceled.

One of the best tracks and event of the year.

Its a health issue and everyone trying to contain it.

Its bigger than sports.

Cant wait to go back to racing asap with @FIAFormulaE" 2.

STILL IMAGE FROM FORMULA-E DRIVER STOFFEL VANDOORNE'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "Sad not to be racing in Rome, but health and safety of everyone is most important!"

STILL IMAGE FROM FORMULA-E DRIVER LUCAS DI GRASSI'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "I fully back FIA decision on cancelling/postponing Rome EPrix.

At these times we should rely on specialists to make the decision for us.

And this isn't over, every single event in the world could be affected this year.

Let's wait and prepare." 4.

STILL IMAGE FROM FORMULA-E DRIVER LUCAS DI GRASSI'S TWITTER PAGE, SAYING: "When there is substantial possibility that society panic + economic impact of #coronavirus will kill more people than the virus itself, something isn't right.

Or are my assumptions wrong?"

VARIOUS OF FORMULA E CAR BEING DRIVEN BY LUCAS DI GRASSI PAST THE COLOSSEUM STORY: A Formula E race scheduled for Rome on April 4 will not take place due to the coronavirus, the all-electric series announced on Friday (March 6) , but alternative venues are being considered.

Italy has ordered all major sporting events throughout the country, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for one month in a bid to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The race is the second this season to be called off due to the virus.

A Chinese Formula E round in Sanya has already been postponed from March 21 and five races have taken place so far on a calendar that originally featured 14 and could lose further rounds.

The series, which uses mostly temporary circuits on city streets, said it would also assess the possibility of holding a race in Rome once restrictions had been lifted.

