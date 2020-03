Lee county emphasizing voting options due to coronavirus fears 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:15s - Published Lee county emphasizing voting options due to coronavirus fears The Lee county supervisor of election, Tommy Doyle, says his office is encouraging voters to use all voting options after receiving calls coronavirus. If you choose to vote in person, the elections office is providing hand sanitizer and wipes for voters. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lee county emphasizing voting options due to coronavirus fears AND BEING TREATED. THOSE WHOHAVE COME INTO CONTACT WITH THEMARE ALSO BEING EVALUATED.EARLY VOTING IN THE 2020PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY STARTS*TOMORROW MORNING IN LEE COUNTY!BUT WITH CONCERNS ABOUTCORONAVIRUS -- ELECTIONSOFFICIALS SAY THEY WANT TO SHARESOME IMPORTANT INFORMATION WITHVOTERS *BEFORE YOU HEAD TO THEPOLLS.FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE SATDOWN WITH THE SUPERVISORELECTIONS FOR LEE COUNTY.SHE JOINS US NOW WITH WHAT THEYHAVE PLANNED.AS LEE COUNTY PREPARES FOR THEPRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY -EXPECTATIONS ARE HIGH--((Tommy Doyle//Lee CountySupervisor of Elections))"There is gonna be a bigturnout, I don’t think it’sgoing to be as big as Novemberthis year but it’s going to be50 percent to 60 percentturnout."BUT WITH EARLY VOTING KICKINGOFF *TOMORROW -- THE ELECTIONSOFFICE SAYS THERE’S BEEN SOMECONCERN ABOUT THE SPREAD OFGERMS.ESPECIALLY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS.I SAT DOWN WITH THE SUPERVISOROF ELECTIONS -- WHO SAYS HISOFFICE IS WORKING HARD TO CALMTHOSE FEARS.((Tommy Doyle//Lee CountySupervisor of Elections))"We are having clorox wipes atthe polling places, handsanitizers at every pollinglocation. Those who use a stylusto sign in we’re gonna haveextras so we can keep thoseclean and rotate them."IF YOU STILL CAN’T SHAKE THOSECONCERNS -- DOYLE SAYS THERE ISA PRETTY POPULAR ALTERNATIVE YOUCAN USE --((Tommy Doyle//Lee CountySupervisor of Elections))"I think we’ve had about 120,0ballots requested and we’vealready gotten in 63,000BUT YOU’LL HAVE TO ACT QUICK --((Tommy Doyle//Lee CountySupervisor of Elections))"Tomorrow is the last day torequest your vote by mail. Fiveo’clock March 7th, you s





