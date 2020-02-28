|
State Leaders Aim To Contain COVID-19
|
State Leaders Aim To Contain COVID-19
For weeks, state leaders have expected it would happen, and Friday, a Minnesotan tested positive for COVID-19, reports Marielle Mohs (2:58).
WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 6, 2020
VP Pence Applauds 3M In Minnesota Visit
Vice President Mike Pence is thanking state leaders, and 3M, for their efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, reports Bill Hudson (2:09). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 5, 2020
