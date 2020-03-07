Trump tours tornado damage

Shelter in the meantime.

President trump - on the ground in middle tennessee today - promising disaster victims federal assistance and that they will not be forgotten.

I do have a message.

I do have a message for the families.

We love them.

Incredible people.

Incredible place.

Incredible state.

Tremendous heart.

Waay 31 news anchor pat simon reports from the area hardest hit - with reaction from residents left to pick up the pieces.

Wheels down air force ione lands in middle tennessee - and president trump spent his first moments talking assessments of the devastation he had witnessed.

Sot president talks about damage the commander in chief quickly turned into comforter in chief.

Sot trump - we are going to be with you.

" sot heather palk 0:5 home damaged "i would have loved to at least shake his hand and see his face."

And even though she didn't get a chance to meet him - homeowner heather palk - feels thankful that the president pledged more federal disaster assistance for thise impacted heather palk "you almost feel guilty for asking for any help because i feel like my house is still standing but i didn't realize and think about deductibles and stuff like that extra stuff out of our pocket that we don't have palk - whose home was heavily damaged by tuesday's ef4 tornado - feels grateful to be alive.

"we're still alive and able to walk out" that' exactly how vietnam veteran greg bilbrey and his wife feel.

The longtime resident here in cookeville's ashcroft neighborhood lost four friends and neighbors in the storm.

"you appreciate what we got until it's taken away from you."

For the first time in his life - he's homeless and has decided not tk rebuild here.

Pat - standup - sot but for those here in putnam county who do plan to push ahead and rebuild - the president's disaster declaration will help fund things like temporary housing and home repairs.

The long and agonizing road to recovery is just getting started.

In putnam county - ps -