Palm Beach Central vs Jupiter

AND THE JUPITER WARRIORS..

TOPOF THE THIRD INNING, WE ARESCORELESS... THAT'S UNTIL C-JKAYFUS HITS A THREE RUN BOMBTO RIGHT FIELD... BRONCOS LEDIT 3-0 IN THE THIRD AFTER THMOONSHOT... WARRIORS CAMERONSURGE COMES TO PLATE WITHRUNNERS ON 1ST AND 2ND.

HEHITS A SINGLE RBI TO PUTJUPITER ON THE BOARD IN THEBOTTOM OF THE THIRD.

JUPITERTRIES TO FIGHT BACK BUT PBCTAKES THE GAME, 4-1.TO SOME LACROSSE ACTION, THEKINGS ACADEMY LIONS TAKING




becbias

Becky Senecal RT @Jup_Baseball: Game Day! 🍢⚾️ District rival heads north for a Friday night showdown under the lights! 🆚 Palm Beach Central (5-1) ⏰ 7:0… 15 hours ago

Jup_Baseball

Jupiter Warriors Baseball Game Day! 🍢⚾️ District rival heads north for a Friday night showdown under the lights! 🆚 Palm Beach Central (5-1)… https://t.co/y0dMzU1XWW 19 hours ago

Jup_Baseball

Jupiter Warriors Baseball Back in the win column ✅ Jupiter 1️⃣5️⃣ Palm Beach Lakes 3️⃣ A day of practice tomorrow and huge district home g… https://t.co/Ds8Mv2Mx8S 2 days ago


