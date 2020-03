First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Tulsa County

HE TRAVELED TO ITALY INFEBRUARY.

AND TONIGHT - HEAND HIS FAMILY ARE INQUARANTINE AT THEIR HOME.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER IS HERE TO TELL USHOW THE CITY AND STATE ARERESPONDING.

KATIE?KAREN, OFFICIALS SAY THEYWERE PREPARED FOR THIS...BECAUSE IT WASN'T A MATTEROF "IF" THE VIRUS WOULD COMEHERE.

BUT WHEN.

THEY SAY.DESPITE THIS CONFIRMED CASE.THE RISK FOR OTHERS IS LOW.GOV.

KEVIN STITT "I'mcalling on my fellowOklahomans to do their partto prevent this spread."STATE, CITY AND HEALTHOFFICIALS COMING TOGETHERFRIDAY AFTERNOON.

ANNOUNCINGCOVID-19, OR THECORONAVIRUS, IS IN OKLAHOMA.THE TULSA MAN TRAVELED TOITALY AND LANDED AT TULSAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORTFEBRUARY 23RD.

THEN STARTEDSEEING SYMPTOMS FEBRUARY29TH.

THEY SAID HE CALLEDHIS HEALTH CARE PROVIDER ANDWENT INTO QUARANTINE.

IF WEGET MORE CASES - THE STATEHEALTH COMMISSIONER SAYSOKLAHOMA CAN NOW TEST FORTHE VIRUS AND HAVE RESULTSIN 6 TO 8 HOURS.GARY COX, COMMISSIONER OFHEALTH "We have the capacityto do 100 tests per day onone shift and should theneed arise we can do threeshifts.

So we can do around300 per day." OFFICIALS SAIDTHEY'RE COMPILING A LIST OFPLACES THE MAN VISITEDBEFORE HIS QUARANTINE.

BUTTHE MAYOR INSISTS..

THE RISKTO OTHERS IN THE CITY ISLOW.MAYOR G.T.

BYNUM, CITY OFTULSA "There's no evidenceof community spread at thistime.

The most importantthing for all of us asTulsans to do is to focus onwhat we can control.

Andthat is preventinginfection." HEALTH OFFICIALSSAID THE MAN ISFEELING BETTER... BUT FORNOW, HE AND HIS FAMILY WILLSTAY IN QUARANTINE.LAURENCE BURNSED, STATEEPIDEMIOLOGIST "That personremains in isolation untilthey have a couple of teststhat are negative for novelcoronavirus to ensurethey're not infectious.

Theother part of this isidentifying any exposedcontacts and then monitoringthem and limiting theirmovement as well."HEALTH OFFICIALS ALSO WANTTO WARN PEOPLE.

WITH SPRINGBREAK COMING UP ..

BECAREFUL IF YOU'RE TRAVELINGINTERNATIONALLY.

AND FORNOW, WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN.WITH THE NEWS OF THIS FIRSTCASE -- HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE