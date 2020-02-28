Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World Health Organization > Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The World Health Organization has joined TikTok to fight coronavirus misinformation

The World Health Organization has joined TikTok to fight coronavirus misinformationIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The World Health Organization launched a TikTok account on...
The Verge - Published

All infected patients in Vietnam cured: A coronavirus miracle?

World Health Organization officials and health experts say swift response crucial in containing virus...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Coronavirus fatalities: WHO figures disputed https://t.co/vHFf5MmzKL 15 minutes ago

farhadkaiser2

farhad kaiser Watch “Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed” on YouTube https://t.co/JgDnaJ8oYi https://t.co/NdgHZ2niLw 30 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed: https://t.co/2AXEpMppSb #coronavirusaus 44 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol China has reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in China to 3,070,… https://t.co/BZCSNa3sn7 1 hour ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed https://t.co/PSnKNLnM2G 1 hour ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed https://t.co/0cBSZAPbbd 1 hour ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed https://t.co/iiOA14NZnQ 1 hour ago

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed New concerns https://t.co/6gWWv23rjQ 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide [Video]Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified. This report produced by Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan [Video]Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister advised people to remain calm amid coronavirus fear. Harsh Vardhan suggested precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus. Harsh Vardhan said that people with good..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.