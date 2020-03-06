Global  

Onboard Medical Emergency Prompts Cruise Ship to Stay Near San Francisco Overnight

A passenger requiring medical attention may need to be airlifted off the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco.

Katie Nielsen reports.

(3-6-20)
Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco

Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters


San Francisco cruise ship passengers stuck 'in limbo' after passenger dies from coronavirus

(Natural News) Health officials in the Bay Area yesterday conducted tests on about 3,500 passengers...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Paradise couple awaits results of coronavirus test on Grand Princess [Video]Paradise couple awaits results of coronavirus test on Grand Princess

A cruise ship in limbo off the California coast with thousands aboard should learn more about its fate Friday, when officials get results from dozens of coronavirus tests.

Credit: KHSLPublished

All Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Be Tested for Coronavirus [Video]All Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Be Tested for Coronavirus

More testing has been ordered on a cruise ship contaminated with coronavirus now sailing off the Northern California coast. Andria Borba reports. (3-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:02Published

