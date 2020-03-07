Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oxford Street in London partially closed due to shop blaze

Oxford Street in London partially closed due to shop blaze

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Oxford Street in London partially closed due to shop blaze

Oxford Street in London partially closed due to shop blaze

A fire at a shop in central London has left Oxford Street partially closed on Saturday (March 7th).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oxford Street in London partially closed due to shop blaze

A fire at a shop in central London has left Oxford Street partially closed on Saturday (March 7th).

The blaze broke out at the Colour London souvenir store on the corner of Gilbert Street on Friday (March 6th) evening.

About 70 firefighters and 10 appliances from the surrounding area have been working to keep the fire under control, according to the London Fire Brigade.



Recent related news from verified sources

London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze

Oxford Street is partially closed as fire crews tackle a blaze at a shop in central London.
BBC News - Published

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in central London

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a gift shop in central London which has left Oxford...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk



You Might Like


Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze: Oxford Street is partially closed as fire crews tackle a blaze at a… 1 day ago

ppjkis

phil RT @ppjkis: London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze. It will be reopened by now & it was at the Mayfair end of oxford str… 2 days ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/EZUb8cRfmH https://t.co/USKm9vfTij 2 days ago

DaiIyLONDON

London News London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/A0hTIUQcDF https://t.co/X40VuhmFCv 2 days ago

SimonFredrick2

Simon Fredrick RT @mdpepperart: BBC News - London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze Oxford St is one of Britain's premier streets....un… 2 days ago

Superwoman1950

Lois RT @Superwoman1950: London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/j4TvXM6GGJ 2 days ago

UniMatureStudy

Uni Mature Study RT @BBCNews: London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/j3miGUDVYP 2 days ago

London_Chazz

charlie 💙 ⁦@metpoliceuk⁩ , business is down due to lack of visitor numbers , this looks like a insurance job . 👀 London fir… https://t.co/1ydgDOatQO 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Authorities respond to fire in Oxford Street in London [Video]Authorities respond to fire in Oxford Street in London

Authorities in London respond to a fire on Oxford street on Friday (Match 6).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:27Published

Pair found guilty of £300,000 gems raid [Video]Pair found guilty of £300,000 gems raid

Two burglars who drilled through walls to raid a jewellery shop under the cover of a nearby marathon have been convicted of a £300,000 heist. Florin-Cristin Neagu, 46, and Sorin Munteanu, 44, were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.