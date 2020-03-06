Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 21 people stranded on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

21 people stranded on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
21 people stranded on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

21 people stranded on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

All 3,500 passengers and crew on board the ship, which includes more than 140 Britons, will now be tested for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 21 people on cruise ship test positive to covid-19

Coronavirus: 21 people on cruise ship test positive to covid-19US vice president Mike Pence says 21 aboard a cruise ship off California have tested positive for...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •SBSSeattlePI.comNewsdayUSATODAY.comTIMEBelfast TelegraphMarketWatchSFGateJapan TodayNPR


Twenty-one people test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco

Twenty-one people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

nadya_kasyanova

Nadya Kasyanova US Clown In Chief jumps in with size 18 feet. Coronavirus news – live: Thousands stranded on cruise ship in Califor… https://t.co/UV79bxqeNX 18 seconds ago

Pasqualiba

DiDi RT @JJohnsonLaw: 21 people test positive for coronavirus on California cruise ship, out of 46 tested so far https://t.co/sSoy38ogpt 3 minutes ago

radiogaga1202

2021 21 people test positive for coronavirus on California cruise ship, out of 46 tested so far. (Probably in the hundre… https://t.co/mT9YZ71vmX 6 minutes ago

JJohnsonLaw

Janet Johnson 21 people test positive for coronavirus on California cruise ship, out of 46 tested so far https://t.co/sSoy38ogpt 10 minutes ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. 21 people test positive for coronavirus on California cruise ship, out of 46 tested so far - The Washington Post https://t.co/cNPT2ODwwQ 12 minutes ago

abrinsley77

Allison Brinsley RT @markberman: The thousands of people aboard the Grand Princess found out some of them had tested positive for coronavirus the same time… 13 minutes ago

MarieShortell

marie shortell 🍀🦞 RT @SkyNews: Neil and Victoria Hanlon are on board the Grand Princess vessel where 21 people tested positive for the disease. Read more he… 14 minutes ago

margreis9

Margaret Reis 21 people test positive for coronavirus on California cruise ship, out of 46 tested so far https://t.co/6Ldoa1HwIR 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We're a bit fed up': UK couple on coronavirus-hit cruise ship [Video]'We're a bit fed up': UK couple on coronavirus-hit cruise ship

Neil and Victoria Hanlon are on board the Grand Princess vessel where 21 people tested positive for the disease.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:15Published

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus [Video]Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.