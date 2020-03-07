Cascade Christian takes down rival St. Mary's, advances to title game

Shelton has the recap.

"well as you might expect another great show down between cascade christian and saint mary's.

A semifinal that you couldn't take your eyes off of in the end cascade christian pulled away with the win but here's how it went down tre foster and the crusaders taking on their rival cascade christian.

Dominic lewis leading the way for the challengers === and lead he did starting off with a back to back three pointers for the challengers to help them cut away at an early st.

Mary's lead.

The second one coming on an inbound pass step back three and just like that cascade christian takes the lead 13 to 10 === onto the third quarter st.

Mary's ball.

It works its way to the corner where josh banton pulls up with a defender in his face and drains the three.

36 to 32 with under 3 1/2 minutes to play in the third === start of the fourth quarter saint marys trying to mount to come back.

Banton drives inside pass to treat foster in the slam puts the crusaders within nine === but cascade christian was too much for st.

Mary's and their turnovers winning the game [take :take hard final] çááátake hard finaláááñ 55 to 40.

Challengers playing for a state title another great day of games slated for tomorrow will have live updates and highlight coverage tomorrow at 11.

For now in coos bay josh shelton newswatch 12 sports