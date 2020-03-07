Pierce on Amber Rudd 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 01:40s - Published Charles, Oxford student Charles, Oxford student 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tina Tune into the Andrew Pierce show on @LBC. Interesting debate re Amber Rudd being de-platformed at Oxford. 16 hours ago Mail+ As Amber Rudd is snubbed from speaking at Oxford University, Andrew Pierce asks: has 'cancel culture' gone too far?… https://t.co/4QCtzNv72A 20 hours ago