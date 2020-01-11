Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Interview movie (2014) - Clip with Lizzy Caplan, Seth Rogen, and James Franco

The Interview movie (2014) - Clip with Lizzy Caplan, Seth Rogen, and James Franco

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
The Interview movie (2014) - Clip with Lizzy Caplan, Seth Rogen, and James Franco

The Interview movie (2014) - Clip with Lizzy Caplan, Seth Rogen, and James Franco

The Interview movie (2014) - Clip with Lizzy Caplan, Seth Rogen, and James Franco Plot synopsis: Dave Skylark and his producer Aaron Rapaport run the celebrity tabloid show "Skylark Tonight".

When they land an interview with a surprise fan, North Korean dictator Jong-Un Kim, they are recruited by the CIA to assassinate him.

Directors: Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen Writers: Dan Sterling, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Stars: James Franco, Seth Rogen, Lizzy Caplan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

horrorpuppy1

horrorpuppy @AlohaPete @DarthBill52 @kinky_horror I’ll often watch a movie then watch his monstervision clip, did it with swamp… https://t.co/TnT3noVd9l 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Freaks and Geeks Cast: Where Are They Now? [Video]The Freaks and Geeks Cast: Where Are They Now?

These teen actors went on to do great things! For this list, we’ll be looking at where the cast of "Freaks and Geeks" ended up twenty years later. Our countdown includes Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.