The Descendants Movie (2011) - Clip with Shailene Woodley and George Clooney 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:58s - Published The Descendants Movie (2011) - Clip with Shailene Woodley and George Clooney The Descendants Movie (2011) - Clip with Shailene Woodley and George Clooney - Plot synopsis: A land baron tries to reconnect with his two daughters after his wife is seriously injured in a boating accident. Director: Alexander Payne Writers: Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash Stars: George Clooney, Shailene Woodley, Amara Miller 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this