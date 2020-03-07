Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The Chandigarh schedule for the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha" has concluded.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Entertainment news: It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by 'Secret Superstar' maker Advait...
Zee News - Published

When Gippy Grewal met Aamir Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is not too fond of having visitors on the set but he seems to have made an exception for...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AhirimSensin06

Serap Varol RT @Dev_LSC: Schedule wrap for #LaalSinghChaddha at Chandigarh @aamir_khan https://t.co/ciKr9Iq6QZ 4 days ago

AhirimSensin06

Serap Varol RT @AamirKhanIndFC: It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha - India TV News https://t.co/EHawfk283O https://… 4 days ago

RenezvelezC

RenezVelez Contarini RT @PeepingMoon: Chandigarh schedule of #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan starrer #LaalSinghChaddha concludes; #MonaSingh shares pictures o… 5 days ago

KRKBoxOffice

KRKBOXOFFICE It wrap of Chandigarh schedule of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha https://t.co/vOHtcZLfpg @aamir_khan #LaalSinghChaddha 6 days ago

UpBollywood

WHATS UP BOLLYWOOD Worked hard and partied harder , chandigarh schedule wrap n now off to amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam… https://t.co/Pa3MMjzRbo 6 days ago

Weeklyvoice

Weekly Voice It’s a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: The Chandigarh schedule for the Aamir Khan-sta… https://t.co/8dkQiLkSBQ 6 days ago

TALALAAMIRIAN01

Talal Aamirian 🇵🇰 RT @Spotboye: PICS : Team Laal Singh Chadha had a blast, partying hard as they called it a wrap to Laal Singh Chadha's Chandigarh schedule!… 6 days ago

RajeshM00117739

Rajesh Mishra RT @ZeeNews: It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of #AamirKhan's #LaalSinghChaddha https://t.co/kdyWbBC0a7 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aamir Khan unveils Kareena's look in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' [Video]Aamir Khan unveils Kareena's look in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

On the occasion of Valentines day, superstar Aamir Khan unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in "Laal Singh Chaddha". The actor also penned an adorable message with it #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published

Aamir Khan THANKS Akshay Kumar For Shifting Bachchan Pandey's Release Date | Laal Singh Chaddha [Video]Aamir Khan THANKS Akshay Kumar For Shifting Bachchan Pandey's Release Date | Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan thanks Akshay Kumar for moving the release date of ‘Bachchan Pandey which was going to clash which ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.