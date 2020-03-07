Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi

Global  

American singer Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra and her famous friends, including Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, five days early, "in his second home" India.
