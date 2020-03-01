Global  

Turkey's President Erdogan to visit Brussels amid standoff with EU over migrants

Turkey's President Erdogan to visit Brussels amid standoff with EU over migrants

Turkey's President Erdogan to visit Brussels amid standoff with EU over migrants

President Erdogan will visit Brussels on Monday for a one-day trip, his office said, amid a row between Turkey and the EU over migrants and refugees.View on euronews
Tear gas shot two ways over migrants at Turkey-Greece border

EDIRNE, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for...
Seattle Times - Published


