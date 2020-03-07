Bangkok's transit workers dance to a jingle to educate commuters about the coronavirus

VIDEO SHOWS: BTS SKYTRAIN EMPLOYEES DOING A SONG AND DANCE TO EDUCATIONAL SONG ABOUT CORONAVIRUS SHOWS: BANGKOK, THAILAND (UNKNOWN DATE) (BTS SKYTRAIN THAILAND - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "BTS SKYTRAIN THAILAND") 1.

BTS SKYTRAIN EMPLOYEES DANCING TO MUSIC VIDEO STORY: Bangkok's transit company released a music video on Thursday (March 5) in an effort to educate commuters about ways they can keep themselves virus-free.

The BTS Skytrain company commissioned the jingle - similar to public service announcements in virus-stricken areas like Vietnam and Singapore - aimed at informing people about measures they can take to stop the virus from spreading, like covering their mouths when coughing, or seeing a doctor immediately when they have a fever.

"Scary scary - stay away from it / Wash your hands before touching things / Use serving spoon when you eat with others / Make it routine," goes the song, which also explains in Thai how the virus spreads.

Thailand has recorded a total of 50 coronavirus cases since January, it is also now recommending that travellers from some countries visiting the country quarantine themselves voluntarily.

