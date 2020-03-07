Global  

Crews pour foundation at new Hartnell Education Center

Crews pour foundation at new Hartnell Education Center
Construction is moving forward on the new Hartnell Education Center in Soledad
CONSTRUCTION ISMOVING FORWARD ONTHE NEW HARTNELLEDUCATION CENTER INSOLEDAD.CREWS WERE OUTPOURING THEFOUNDATION TODAY.MONEY TO BUILD THENEW EDUCATION CENTERIS COMING FROMMEASURE T.....HARTNELL'S 167 MILLIONDOLLAR BOND MEASUREPASSED BY VOTERS IN2016.IT'S EXPECTEDOPEN IN SPRING 2021.




