Crews pour foundation at new Hartnell Education Center

CONSTRUCTION ISMOVING FORWARD ONTHE NEW HARTNELLEDUCATION CENTER INSOLEDAD.CREWS WERE OUTPOURING THEFOUNDATION TODAY.MONEY TO BUILD THENEW EDUCATION CENTERIS COMING FROMMEASURE T.....HARTNELL'S 167 MILLIONDOLLAR BOND MEASUREPASSED BY VOTERS IN2016.IT'S EXPECTEDOPEN IN SPRING 2021.



Recent related videos from verified sources Union Adult Learning Center Ramps up GED/HiSet Enrollment The Union Adult Learning Center (UALC) is holding its last enrollment period for the 2019-2020 school year for adults wishing to complete their high school equivalency. Students interested must attend.. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:12Published 1 day ago Interview: Lynne and Andrew Redleaf Center For Family Healing One in seven new parents experience depression and other anxiety conditions. The Hennepin Healthcare Foundation is hoping to combat this with the addition of the Lynne and Andrew Redleaf Center for.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:12Published 2 weeks ago