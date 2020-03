Local sea ports monitor coronavirus developments and impact

OUTBREAK IS AFFECTING SO MANYDECISIONS RIGHT NOW.

ONE AREAFEELING THE IMPACT IS THCRUISE INDUSTRY.

TOMORROW VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, ALONGWITH GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS,WILL MEET WITH CRUISE LINEOFFICIALS - HERE IN SOUTHFLORIDA.

WHILE THEY DISCUSSTHEIR CHALLENGES - WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S LINNIE SUPALLSHOWS YOU THE UNCERTAINTYTRAVELING FAMILIES FACE.< JENNIFER FRIEDMAN/ PALMBEACH COUNTY RESIDENT WE WERETOLD WE WERE WITHIN THE 30 DAYWINDOW AND THAT WE WOULD LOSE100 PERCENT OF OUR MONEYSPRING BREAK IS ON THEHORIZON& BUT DUE TOCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS& JENNIFERFRIEDMAN IS TRYING TORESCHEDULE HER UPCOMING CRUISE&.POSTING HER FRUSTRATIONS TOFACEBOOK&’NO REFUNDS, NOCHANGING DATES, NOTHINGSO140318 JENNIFER FRIEDMAN/ PALMBEACH COUNTY RESIDENT AS OFTODAY WE WERE GIVEN AN OPTIONTO RESCHEDULE HOWEVER THERESCHEDULE DATE MUST BE BEFOREJUNE 30TH THAT DOESNSHE WANTS THE REBOOKING WINDOWTO BE EXTENDED& HER CONCERNSAMONG THE MANY AS THE CRUISEINDUSTRY DEALS WITH THE TRAVELCONCERNS.

SOT 140400 JENNIFERFRIEDMAN/ PALM BEACH COUNTYRESIDENT MY FEAR IS GETTINGSTUCK AND QUARANTINED ON ABOAT WITH UNCERTAINTY& HERE INSOUTH FLORIDAÃPREVENTATIVEMEASURES ARE RAMPING UP& ATTHE PORT OF PALM BEACH&.

THISWEEKÃTHE PORT BOLSTERED ITSPLAN JUST IN CASE THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SPREADSTO THE AREA.

94138 MANUELALMIRA/EXEC.

DIRECTOR, PORT OFPALM BEACH AS YOU CAN IMAGINETHE ENORMITY OF A POTENTIALSLOW DOWN AS A RESULT OF THISVIRUS& 5-BILLION DOLLARS INCARGO MOVES THROUGH THEINTERNATIONAL SEAPORT EACHYEAR.

LINNIE SUPALL WITHTHOUSANDS EMPLOYEES HERE ATTHE PORT OF PALM BEACH IT ISCRITICAL FOR THE PORT TO STAYAHEAD OF THE VIRUS THEY SAYEMPLOYEE HEALTH IS VITAL THEIMPLICATIONS CONTINUE TOEMERGE...AT A RAPID PACE&MANUEL ALMIRA/EXEC.

DIRECTOR,PORT OF PALM BEACH OURCRUISELINE ONLY PROVIDES ASERVICE TO FREEPORT BAHAMASUNLIKE OTHER CRUISELINES THATVISIT SOME OF THE FAR EASTPORTS LIKE CHINA, JAPAN& WEHAVE A CRUISE SHIP THAT WEMOVE AROUND 1000 PASSENGERS&THEYDOWN IT COULD BE SEASONAL BUTSTILL THEREOUT THERE