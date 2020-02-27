Global  

Iran MP dies from coronavirus as total toll spikes

Iran MP dies from coronavirus as total toll spikes

Iran MP dies from coronavirus as total toll spikes

Fatemeh Rahbar, who was recently re-elected as a member of Iran's parliament, has died from the new coronavirus, according to Tasnim news agency.
