Iran MP dies from coronavirus as total toll spikes

Fatemeh Rahbar, who was recently re-elected as a member of Iran's parliament, has died from the new coronavirus, according to Tasnim news agency.

Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26 and the total number of...

Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26 and the total number of...

Kamran Vahedi Fatemeh Rahbar, an Iran's ultraconservative deputy, an advocate of polygamy law, an activist against vasectomy and… https://t.co/kNMt1GpBDB 13 minutes ago

Little Blurrr RT @CGTNOfficial : #Iran 's Tasnim News Agency reported that Fatemeh Rahbar, a newly elected member of the Iranian Parliament, died from the… 12 minutes ago

R88D8...🌟🌟🌟 RT @ThatGirl7018 : #BREAKING Former Hostage Taker Of US Diplomats Dies Of #Coronavirus In Iran Former Iranian ambassador to #Syria and a ho… 11 minutes ago

Greg Jones RT @mog7546 : Iranian MP dies from #CORONAVIRUS : Tasnim news agency This is another sign the disease is spreading within state institutions… 6 minutes ago