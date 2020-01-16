Top 10 Comedies That Might Suck in 2020

As much as we want to believe Free Guy is going to be great, it's probably going to suck.

Welcome to Watchmojo, and today we're counting down the comedies coming out in 2020 that might suck.

With films like "Bad Trip", "Hooking Up", and "Minions: The Rise of Gru", 2020 is shaping up to be an unfunny year.

What comedy film do you think will suck the most?

Let us know the comments!