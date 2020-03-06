Global  

Florida Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths

Both of the deceased in Florida, including one patient in their 70s, had recently returned from international trips, officials said.

Their destinations were not publicly disclosed.

Amid the American outbreak, people over 60 and those with severe chronic medical conditions are encouraged to "stay at home as much as possible," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week.
