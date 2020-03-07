Fort Wayne Police say Shadybrook shooting is an 'isolated incident'

55.

We now have an update to a shooting we first told you about on fox 55 news last night.

Fort wayne police today arrested 23-year-old ?nathan stumpff?

On three charges including aggravated battery.

Police say stumpff shot 29-year-old ?lewis rachel the third?

On shadybrook drive.

Rachel was hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Fox 55's jeremy maskukevich has more details on the shooting that left more than 15 bullet holes in a home and whether it's connected to several other shootings.

Jim humphrey is no stranger to the violence that has plagued fort wayne's southeast side.we have been hearing gunshots in the distance from around the neighborhood.

This time two houses away, it is getting a bit scary.humphrey was with his wife in their home when they heard numerous shots ring out around 8:30 last night.

After we heard the shots i told my wife to stay down and i had the main door open so i could see through the screen door.he said he saw a black male who looked to be in his mid-20s wearing a gray hoodie running towards a vehicle.i saw him looking towards me with his head tilted down like he didn't want to be seen after speaking with neighbors i learned that a blue suv was parked in the street where i stand now.

Neighbors said after the shots rang out a man ducked into the vehicle and sped southbound down shadybrook drive.police now say the suspect is nathan stumpff who was arrested at the bottleworks apartments around 1:45 this afternoon.

Stumpff has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit.we know there was some kind of disturbance that happened right before the shooting.

This was another case of a house getting shot up.

Investigators do not believe the shadybrook drive shooting is related to any other shootings on the southeast side this year.i think this was purely just an isolated incident with this disturbance that went on yesterday, so i dont think it is anything in relation to anything other than that disturbance that went on in that neighborhood.

In fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news 29-year-old louis rachel was the victim of the shooting... he remains in the hospital being treated for life- threatening injuries.nathan stumpff will be arraigned monday morning in allen superior