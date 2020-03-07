Global  

Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Cook may be out for a number of weeks

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says it was a "hammer blow" to lose captain Steve Cook with a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool but he was pleased with the team's performance.

