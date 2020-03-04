Global  

Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:45s
Recent related news from verified sources

Hachette cancels Woody Allen memoir following staff walkout

On Friday, Woody Allen's publisher, Hachette Books Group, decided to cancel the planned release of...
CBC.ca - Published

Hachette workers stage walkout to protest publication of Woody Allen memoir

Hachette workers stage walkout to protest publication of Woody Allen memoirWorkers say company is not listening to their concerns over support for film-maker accused of sexual...
WorldNews - Published


TerlizziGerardo

Tg38 online RT @euronews: Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release https://t.co/lKNL2WrCBg 24 minutes ago

Peter_Rey_

Peter Rey Hachette USA Cancels Publication of Woody Allen Book, 'After Listening' https://t.co/527N3Q6cZb via @pubperspectives 1 hour ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release: https://t.co/6U2SQwEu7v #WoodyAllen 2 hours ago

NandoCozzi

(((Nando Cozzi))) Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoirs after Ronan Farrow objects and the publisher's employees walk… https://t.co/kAsswEtByd 3 hours ago

TheMa_rko

Marco Dias Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen's memoir a month before release: https://t.co/cNEx22nPuE 3 hours ago

AdelaidaLu

Adelaida L de Lower The cancellation of Woody Allen's memoir falls into the “Duh” Category #weekend https://t.co/wO8lIXaixp 3 hours ago

colgardner

Colin 💭 RT @Evolutionistrue: Hachette cancels publication of Woody Allen’s memoirs after Ronan Farrow objects and the publisher’s employees walk ou… 3 hours ago

LinusGalleries

Linus Galleries Under Pressure, Hachette Cancels Publication Of Woody Allen Autobiography https://t.co/Zt2lqOYe7I via @Arts_Journal 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

