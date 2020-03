Health Headlines - 3-6-20

GET READY TO SPRING YOUR CLOCKSFORWARD THIS WEEKEND -- FORDAYLIGHT SAVING TIME!WHILE MOVING AN HOUR FORWARD...GIVES US A LATER SUNSET... ITALSO MEANS... LESS SLEEP --AND THAT CAN HAVE SOME SERIOUSHEALTH CONSEQUENCES.SARAH DALLOF EXPLAINS.SPRING FORWARD... FALL BACK.IF THE TWICE YEARLY HURDLE OFADJUSTING YOUR BODY AND CLOCKSTO DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME... ANDBACK... FILLS YOU WITH DREAD...YOU'RE NOT ALONE.BUT IT'S MORE THAN JUST MENTAL..SCIENCE SHOWS IT TAKES APHYSICAL TOLL.17S/ PHYLLIS ZEE / NORTHWESTERNUNIVERSITY"HEART ATTACKS OCCUR AT A HIGHERRATE DURING THAT MONDAY MORNINGAND ALSO THROUGHOUT THAT WEEK/AND THERE ARE LESS SERIOUS BUTSTILL NOTICEABLE CONSEQUENCESLIKEFATIGUE... AND JUST GENERALLYFEELING OUT OF WHACK.SO WHAT DO WE DO?TRY EATING DINNER AN HOUREARLIER STARTING TONIGHT ORSATURDAY.AND GOING TO BED EARLY TOO-MAKING SURE TO DIM LIGHTSINCLUDING SCREENS... AND GET A GOOD DOSE OF BRIGHTLIGHT IN THE MORNING.S/ PHYLLIS ZEE / NORTHWESTERNUNIVERSITY"THE SAME TIPS APPLY TO CHILDRENAND I THINK PARTICULARLY TOTEENAGERS WHOSEBIOLOGICAL CLOCK IS ALREADYDELAYED AND SO THEY ARE APOPULATION THAT WOULD EVENSUFFERMORE FROM THIS MOVING THIS TIMEFORWARD IN THE SPRING." MULTIPLESTATES HAVE LEGISLATION INVARIOUS STAGES TO DITCH THESWITCH.BUT FOR NOW... ONLY ARIZONA ANDHAWAII DON'T PARTICIPATE.... MEANING THE REST WILL BETURNING THE CLOCKS AHEAD... COMESUNDAY.U-S TERRITORIES... INCLUDINGPUERTO RICO..

GUAM... AMERICANSAMOA ANDTHE U-S VIRGIN ISLANDS DON'TOBSERVE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME.THAT'S IN PART DUE..

TO AMPLESUNSHINE YEAR ROUND.IF YOU WANT A HEALTHYHEART...YOU MIGHT WANT TO THINKABOUT ADDING SOME OLIVE OILTO YOUR DIET.RESEARCHERS FROM HARVARDFOLLOWED ROUGHLY 100-THOUSANDAMERICANSFOR NEARLY 25-YEARS.THEY FOUND... EATING MORE THANHALF A TABLESPOON OF OLIVE OILPER DAY... LOWEREDTHE RISK OF HEART DISEASE... BY15- PERCENT... AND CORONARYARTERY DISEASE BY 21-PERCENT.REPLACING JUST A SINGLETEASPOON OF BUTTER..

MARGARINE..MAYONNAISE OR DAIRYFAT... WITH THE SAME AMOUNT OFOLIVE OIL... ALSO DE