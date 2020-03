STEM Expo kicks off at Petco Park

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WILL GET OEXPERIENCE THE WORLD OF STEM ATPETCO PARK.

THE SAN DIEGOFESTIVAL OF SCIENCE ANDENGINEERING KICKS OFF THISMORNING.10NEWS REPORTER NATAY HOLMESJOINS US THERE LIVE.NATAY.

DOZENS OF EXHIBITS WILLBE SET UP AROUND THE PARK FORGUESTS TO ENJOY.RAIN OR SHINE.

THE FUN WILL GOON.THE BEST PART IS.

ITS FREE!DOZENS OF EXHIBITORS WILL BEHERE TO TEACH KIDS ALL THE FUNTHINGS ABOUT STEM.THE EXPO BRINGS AROUND 130 STEMRELATED EXHIBITS TO PETCO PARK.THEY EXPECT 30-THOUSAND PEOPLETO ATTEND..

MOST OF THEMCHILDREN.LAST YEAR 23-THOUSAND CHILDREN,PARENTS ANDENTHUSIASTS ATTENDED EXPO DAY ATPETCO PARK.GATES OPEN AT 10AM.AND THE FUN WILL CONTINUE UNTIL5PMLIVE AT PETCO PARK NH 10NEWSTHIS IS THE WEEKEND WE CHANGEOUR CLOCKS