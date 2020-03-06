Global  

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.
