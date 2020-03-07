Global  

Oh, Canada! 14-Year-Old Abducted Over Stepbrother's Stupendous Cocaine Debt

Toronto police have found a 14-year-old boy who seemingly was abducted over his brother's enormous drug debt.

Police say several men pushed the boy into a Jeep on Wednesday morning, so he never got to school.

The Amber Alert went out at midnight.

He's now safe with his mom and dad.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders Investigators believe the kidnapping was inspired by $4 million in cocaine allegedly stolen last summer by the boy's stepbrother.
