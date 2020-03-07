Farke: I can't ask for much more 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:32s - Published Farke: I can't ask for much more Daniel Farke admits football is a game of fine margins after Norwich lost 1-0 at Sheffield United. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Matt Canning @Tomozzy @Heeley5 @BobRutler The issue isn't so much the brand as the level. Farke is new to this level as are at l… https://t.co/flzEgqDjKg 3 hours ago Georgina Wallis RT @pinkun: 🗣️ "The only statistic that counts are the goals..." Daniel Farke says he can't ask for much more performance wise after 120 m… 3 hours ago The Pink Un 🗣️ "The only statistic that counts are the goals..." Daniel Farke says he can't ask for much more performance wise… https://t.co/5nS59z4nvZ 3 hours ago Michael Bailey Adam Idah with Josip Drmic on the bench today. Daniel Farke has options - perhaps more than he thought before Wedne… https://t.co/snXo0yjMMx 7 hours ago Daniel @Pragmatic_CFC What? When was I repping Farke? Hasenhuttl has won more points in the last 15 games than Lampard has at a much worse team. 1 week ago Sam Langan It's been good in parts, again without much creation but the football has looked more like Farke-ball than it has f… https://t.co/SDNts10tU8 1 week ago