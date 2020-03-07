Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The novel coronavirus has now spread to at least 28 states.

As of Saturday morning, there are at least 335 reported cases and 17 deaths in the US.

But while one of the three pillars of her 'Be Best' initiative is 'health and well-being of children,' First Lady Melania Trump has been silent on the issue.

On Thursday, she posted about the construction status on the First Family's private tennis pavilion at the White House.