Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia. Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board. Thailand blocked the cruise anyway for fear that Italians on board could be incubating the virus. Cruise travel has suffered greatly from the coronavirus: more than 600 people on the Diamond Princess got sick off Japan, while the Grand Princess off San Francisco has at least 21 cases on board. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this вυ𝖏𝖜𝖆 4 ɭเŦє ☆ RT @businessinsider: An Italian cruise ship was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand even though it has no cases of coronavirus… 2 hours ago Smiling_Lillie RT @HotpageNews: An Italian cruise ship was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand even though it has no cases of coronavirus on b… 4 hours ago AlbertReport An Italian cruise ship was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand even though it has no cases of coronavir… https://t.co/OGYi0ZKeEN 5 hours ago Hotpage News An Italian cruise ship was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand even though it has no cases of… https://t.co/wsLiXQvgzJ 5 hours ago GhettoChef An Italian cruise ship was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand even though it has no cases of coronavir… https://t.co/7IPUl3Hx9z 6 hours ago 0ccasion2B An Italian cruise ship was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand even though it… https://t.co/fSdl2jpf86 7 hours ago Occasion2B An Italian cruise ship was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand even though it has no cases of coronavir… https://t.co/RRbZYPI1Kz 7 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources 6,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship after coronavirus scare An Italian cruise ship with some 6,000 people stuck on board remained docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia on Thursday as two Chinese passengers were tested for coronavirus. Francesca Lynagh.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published on January 30, 2020