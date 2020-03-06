Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths

Florida Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Florida Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths

Florida Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths

Both of the deceased in Florida, including one patient in their 70s, had recently returned from international trips, officials said.

Their destinations were not publicly disclosed.

Amid the American outbreak, people over 60 and those with severe chronic medical conditions are encouraged to &quot;stay at home as much as possible,&quot; the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Two new deaths in Florida raise USA death count to 17 as coronavirus spreads across 27 states... now 330 infected in the USA

(Natural News) On the same day that the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the USA has...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Outbreak Spreads as East Coast Sees Its First Deaths

Florida reported two deaths, bringing the toll in the United States to 17. The country has more than...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

courageousgirl2

Maggie LaPointe RT @AriadneBoudicca: #Coronavirus live updates: Florida reports two #COVID19 deaths as U.S. death toll reaches 17 Resident dies in Rep. Ma… 31 seconds ago

rleas

We need another hero RT @NPR: One of the patients who died lived in the district of Rep. Matt Gaetz, who drew criticism from colleagues for "making light" of CO… 1 minute ago

Ysastep

Carole ❤️🌊🌊☮️ RT @Defeat_Trump2: Florida reports 2 coronavirus deaths, raising US death toll to 17 https://t.co/KqetIL47FH 2 minutes ago

ElyHynes

Elysium Hynes RT @NPR: The known COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is now 17. https://t.co/kZLJNOZpwG 3 minutes ago

AriadneBoudicca

WiseWarrior69 FOREVER 🎓💪 #Coronavirus live updates: Florida reports two #COVID19 deaths as U.S. death toll reaches 17 Resident dies in Rep.… https://t.co/iSBil3H22w 3 minutes ago

Bojanglesbanana

Bojangles Bananas🍌 Florida Reports 1st Deaths On East Coast; Event Cancellations Mount. https://t.co/ZRWlfcUdqH 4 minutes ago

Defeat_Trump2

Defeat Trump #TurnAmericaBlue 🇺🇸 RT @CarolynEvertso1: Coronavirus Continues to Spread in U.S. as Florida Reports First East Coast Deaths - https://t.co/EsKdhdxHCG via @_fee… 4 minutes ago

TCRobertM

Robert Morse RT @NPR: Florida officials say two COVID-19 patients in the state have died. They're believed to be the first deaths linked to the disease… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Deaths From Coronavirus Rise To 17 With New Florida Fatalities [Video]U.S. Deaths From Coronavirus Rise To 17 With New Florida Fatalities

There are over 300 confirmed cases throughout the country.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co. [Video]Two coronavirus deaths reported in Florida; two presumptive positive cases reported in Broward Co.

The Florida Department of Health announced Friday evening that two people have died and two new presumptive positive cases have been identified.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.