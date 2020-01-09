Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources

Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Russia is not on board with a proposal of OPEC leader Saudi Arabia that the OPEC+ coalition deepen...

Daily US Times The three men arrested are former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef, king’s younger brother Prince Ahmed bin Abdulazi… https://t.co/rRKYa36FzT 4 minutes ago