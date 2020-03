Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with Mark Meadows 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with Mark Meadows President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with conservative lawmaker and close ally Mark Meadows, who was a strong Trump defender during the Democratic impeachment drive. Olivia Chan reports