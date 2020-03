Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:52s - Published Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

