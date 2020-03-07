Global  

KC teen wins trip to see US women's national soccer team

When the women's U.S. national soccer team plays Spain this weekend, a 14-year-old girl from Kansas City will be there.

Semahj Ware won the "SheBelieves Hero Contest."

