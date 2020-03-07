Jones: Red card 'a load of rubbish' 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published Jones: Red card 'a load of rubbish' England boss Eddie Jones slammed the decision to send Manu Tuilagi off in their 33-30 win over Wales and says it 'lacked common sense'. 0

