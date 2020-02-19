Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mourinho annoyed by first half display

Mourinho annoyed by first half display

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 06:45s - Published < > Embed
Mourinho annoyed by first half display

Mourinho annoyed by first half display

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho explains his decision to make two substitutions at half-time during their 1-1 draw at Burnley.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tourist takes risky shot on the edge of Rio cliff [Video]Tourist takes risky shot on the edge of Rio cliff

RIO DE JANEIRO — How far would you go for the perfect Instagram shot? A video taken last November 2019 in Brazil is giving people the heebie jeebies after it showed a female tourist posing on the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.