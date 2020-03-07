Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 5.5 Baja earthquake felt in San Diego

5.5 Baja earthquake felt in San Diego

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
5.5 Baja earthquake felt in San Diego

5.5 Baja earthquake felt in San Diego

A strong 5.5-magnitude jolt rocked Baja California Friday night, but the earthquake was felt as far north as Oceanside, according to United States Geological Survey data.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

5.5 M Earthquake Rocks US-Mexican Border, Experts Say Stronger Quake Coming

5.5 M Earthquake Rocks US-Mexican Border, Experts Say Stronger Quake ComingAn earthquake of 5.5-magnitude shook Baja California and tremors were felt as far as San Diego, Long...
HNGN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichFM39517086

WDON RADIO RT @NBCLA: People as far away as Orange County felt the 5.6 preliminary magnitude earthquake in Baja California. https://t.co/SS5wyvv5EL 1 hour ago

RockyMntGrown

SnowBrat RT @fox5sandiego: #BREAKING: 5.5-magnitude #earthquake jolts Baja California, Mexico; felt across San Diego County https://t.co/oQDHRiSi8l… 2 hours ago

GovOneStop

Govonestop ® 5.6 magnitude quake shocks Baja California; shaking felt in San Diego https://t.co/g6SswWIaUY #alerts #weather… https://t.co/vpK8WjTSco 5 hours ago

The_1Truth20

🐠Ruthanne🌸 RT @JerryfranksonJF: Video of the Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona, and across San Diego." https://t.co/60TObzvChR #earthqua… 5 hours ago

JerryfranksonJF

Jerryfrankson JF Products/News Video of the Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona, and across San Diego." https://t.co/60TObzvChR #earthquake #California 5 hours ago

LOSS3S

JAIMEC RT @AceNewsServices: (BAJA, Calif.) JUST IN: #Earthquake 5.6 magnitude hits on Friday night around 20:00hrs on U.S Mexican border with shak… 5 hours ago

AceNewsServices

Ace News Services (BAJA, Calif.) JUST IN: #Earthquake 5.6 magnitude hits on Friday night around 20:00hrs on U.S Mexican border with s… https://t.co/nWjvo92OdP 6 hours ago

jessicawins

Jessica ❤️ Pretty strong earthquake and I had a feeling since yesterday morning one would strike somewhere because of the heat… https://t.co/Cnrs7ti9bE 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

5.5 Baja quake felt in San Diego [Video]5.5 Baja quake felt in San Diego

A strong 5.5-magnitude jolt rocked Baja California Friday night, but the earthquake was felt as far north as Oceanside, according to United States Geological Survey data.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.