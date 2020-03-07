Ronaldinho regresa a cárcel de Paraguay tras orden de prisión preventiva 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published Ronaldinho regresa a cárcel de Paraguay tras orden de prisión preventiva El exinternacional brasileño Ronaldinho Gáucho y su hermano Roberto fueron trasladados este sábado a una cárcel de Asunción tras la orden de prisión preventiva firmada por una jueza en el Palacio de Justicia, donde ambos habían comparecido unas seis horas antes para la imposición de medidas. 0

