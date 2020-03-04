Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Part Ways

The Ringer The Nets fired Kenny Atkinson less than a year after leading the team back into the playoffs. Who could be the righ… https://t.co/ib9DkFyqWC 2 minutes ago

FOR KOBE RT @BrooklynNets: The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually agreed to part ways. Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach… 3 minutes ago

JULY 3RD D i AM RT @NetsNationCP: Nets already being linked to next head coach. https://t.co/lAvRTfOXyZ 22 minutes ago

bean RT @TommyBeer: In his last week as head coach of Brooklyn: On Tuesday, Atkinson's Nets beat the Celtics in Boston in overtime with Chris Ch… 35 minutes ago

WS News CO Brooklyn Nets and head coach Kenny Atkinson part ways https://t.co/oocESohmAc https://t.co/3Mn8xMC8J9 36 minutes ago

ATR RT @APOOCH: The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually agreed to part ways. Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach for t… 42 minutes ago

EM3™ RIP to 24 Kyrie finna be at the head coach interviews for the Brooklyn Nets asking “So do you believe that the earth is flat?” 55 minutes ago