Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York
Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York after announcing more than 30 new confirmed cases Saturday.
