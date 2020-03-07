Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s
State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York.

The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 76.

Under Cuomo’s declaration of emergency, the state will be able to speed up supply purchases and the hiring of workers in relation to the virus.

It will also allow the state to circumvent purchasing regulations, if necessary.

The latest COVID-19 case appears to be a taxi or ride share driver in Queens, whose positive testing led to more than 40 hospital workers being quarantined.

The epicenter of the coronavirus in New York, with 57 total confirmed cases so far, appears to be just north of New York City in Westchester County.

The cases are believed to stem from the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, a 50-year-old lawyer who lives in New Rochelle and works in Manhattan.

In addition, there have been 11 confirmed cases in NYC, 4 cases in Nassau County, 2 cases in Rockland County and 2 cases in Saratoga County.
