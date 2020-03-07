State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases
Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo
declared a state of emergency in New York.
The declaration is due to concerns surrounding
the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total
number of confirmed cases now sits at 76.
Under Cuomo’s declaration of emergency,
the state will be able to speed up supply purchases
and the hiring of workers in relation to the virus.
It will also allow the state to circumvent
purchasing regulations, if necessary.
The latest COVID-19 case appears to be a taxi or
ride share driver in Queens, whose positive testing led
to more than 40 hospital workers being quarantined.
The epicenter of the coronavirus in New York,
with 57 total confirmed cases so far, appears to be
just north of New York City in Westchester County.
The cases are believed to stem from the
second confirmed case of coronavirus in
the state, a 50-year-old lawyer who lives
in New Rochelle and works in Manhattan.
In addition, there have been 11 confirmed cases
in NYC, 4 cases in Nassau County, 2 cases in
Rockland County and 2 cases in Saratoga County.